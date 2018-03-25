Juventus monitor Spurs, Arsenal stars as Emre Can hopes drift

Juventus have drawn up a list of four potential alternatives for Emre Can should the Liverpool star decide against a switch to Turin this summer.

The Serie A champions have offered the Germany midfielder a €4.5million-a-year contract over five years to make the move this summer.

But the player has refused to sign to anything yet in order to focus on Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City and the Reds’ bid to finish as runners-up behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

And with reports suggesting Liverpool could yet persuade Can to sign a new deal at the club – a report on Sunday morning, however, suggested he wanted £150,000 a week to stay on Merseyside – Juventus have drawn up a list of alternatives should they miss out.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the top of their wish-list, though his reported €90million price tag will likely prove prohibitive.

Alternatively, the Italian outlet claims the Old Lady will move for PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele or Aaron Ramsey as alternatives.

And of the quartet, Tuttosport reckons Dembele and Ramsey look the most obtainable, given the duo both have contracts currently due to expire in the summer of 2019.

To further add to Juventus’ fears over Can, the report also claims the German is weighing up moves to City and Real Madrid just as seriously as he is Juventus – making their capture of him far from certain.

