Juventus set to gazump Man Utd for Ivan Perisic – report

Juventus have contacted Ivan Perisic’s representatives to see if the player would be keen on a move, according to reports in Italy.

The Croatian winger has been heavily tipped to move to Manchester United this summer, with Jose Mourinho’s side having submitted a £26.4million (€30m) bid for the player.

While Inter have rejected that approach given they value Perisic at nearer the €50m (£44m) mark, United are reportedly confident of agreeing the deal given the Serie A side’s having to raise €30m by June 30 to balance their books in conjunction with Financial Fair-Play.

However, Mourinho’s hopes of landing the player are in danger of hitting another major stumbling block if reports from Italy are to be believed.

According to FcInter1908, Juventus have opened talks with Perisic’s entourage and are ready to offer up to €42million (£36.7m) for the player – some £10million more than Manchester United’s offer.

With Perisic reportedly keen on the move to Old Trafford, however, that would give both Inter and United some serious thinking to do.

Inter would obviously be unsure at whether to sell to a direct rival, while United may be forced to increase their asking price given Juventus’ reported interest.

With Mourinho reportedly setting United a deadline by which to complete the deal, and amid claims Inter are determined to hold out for a higher fee, the future of Perisic looks set to take many twists and turns yet.