Juventus, Napoli ‘keen to meet Saints star’s release clause’

Southampton star Dusan Tadic is attracting interest from two Serie A giants, according to reports in Italy.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claim that Juventus and Napoli had representatives in the stands on Friday night as Serbia beat Georgia.

Tadic scored and amassed two assists as Serbia emerged 3-1 victors in their 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Southampton and apparently has a €15m release clause built into his contract.

Tadic’s versatility is a huge part of his appeal, as he can play on both wings or just behind the striker in what Italian’s would call the ‘Trequartista’ position.

Atletico Madrid, West Ham United and Arsenal are also apparently in for Tadic, who has three goals and seven assists in 34 competitive appearance for the Saints this season.