Juventus are keen on signing a player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no time for, with a report naming two other major European clubs who are showing keen interest in the left-back.

While Juventus are in a good position to qualify for the Round of 16 in the Champions League without going through the playoffs, they are unlikely to win Serie A this season. Thiago Motta’s side are 13 points behind leaders Napoli in fourth place in the league table, and there is a danger that they will not even end up in the top four.

One of the areas that Juventus are looking to strengthen for next season is at left-back. While Andrea Cambiaso is doing well in that role, he has been linked with Manchester City and could leave.

According to Fichajes, the Bianconeri have identified Nuno Tavares as a potential target. The report has claimed that Juventus have shown “serious interest” in the left-back, who is on loan at Serie A rivals Lazio at the moment.

The Turin club are planning to rebuild next season, and in Tavares, they see a young and dynamic player who has a lot of experience as well.

Tavares, 24, joined Lazio on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer of 2024. Having moved to the Gunners from Benfica in 2021, the Portugal international has failed to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s first team and does not seem to have a future at the Emirates Stadium.

Tavares, who had a loan spell at Marseille in 2022-23, did not have a great impact when he went on loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

The 24-year-old is flourishing at Lazio now. The left-back has given eight assists in 17 appearances for the Italian club so far this season.

AC Milan and Inter Milan also eye Nuno Tavares

While Juventus may think that Tavares could star for them next season and beyond, the Bianconeri will be aware of the competition for the Arsenal-owned left-back from two of their Italian rivals.

Fichajes has reported that AC Milan and Inter Milan also have their eyes on Tavares. Both Milan and Inter want to sign a new left-back and think that the 24-year-old is the ideal candidate.

Lazio have the option to make Tavares’ loan deal permanent at the end of the season. However, they are now in an uncomfortable position to keep hold of the left-back, with Juventus, Milan and Inter all keen.

Tavares might return to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell at Lazio, but it is unlikely that Arteta will use him ever again, given that the Gunners manager decided to offload him, not once but three times on loan since 2022.

Latest Juventus news: Cambiaso stance, Vlahovic exit

While Juventus are keen on adding new faces to their squad, there is a danger that they could lose one of their finest players.

Andrea Cambiaso is one of the best left-backs in Italy, and he can also operate as a right-back or further forward on the pitch.

Manchester City are keen on a deal for Cambiasso and are planning to make a bid of up to £54.7m.

However, Juventus head coach Motta has made it clear that he does not want to sell Cambiasso in the middle of the season.

Meanwhile, Juventus have suffered a blow of their own in terms of incomings in the January transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee is a player the former Italian champions are keen on. Juventus offered to sign Zirkzee on a six-month loan deal with an option to make it permanent.

However, United turned down that chance, which led to Juventus focusing their attention on Randal Kolo Muani.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is now on the verge of joining the Turin club on a loan deal.

Meanwhile, we understand that Arsenal are keen on signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Vlahovic is Arsenal’s number one target in January, with Mikel Arteta a keen admirer of the Serbia international striker.

Gabriel Jesus’s injury has forced Arsenal into delving into the transfer market for a striker in the middle of the season.

