Jorginho could be on the move this summer after reports in Italy claimed Juventus were ready to offer Chelsea a tempting straight swap for the Italy midfielder.

The 28-year-old has been a regular under Frank Lampard this season, playing 37 times in all competitions and contributing a career-equalling best seven goals.

But a report at the weekend claimed he was one of seven players Chelsea were willing to sell this summer with links to Juventus refusing to go away.

Jorginho joined the Blues in summer 2018, his signing announced at the same time Maurizio Sarri was appointed manager.

But ever since Sarri’s departure to Juventus, Jorginho has found himself consistently linked with a return to Serie A.

Earlier this month it was claimed that the reigning Italian champions were prepared to offer Chelsea their pick of three stars in return for the midfielder.

But now, according to Sport Mediaset, Juve have been in touch with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia to offer Brazilian winger Douglas Costa in a straight swap deal.

The former Bayern Munich winger is well regarded by Sarri but cannot be guaranteed any regular playing time with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi all seemingly ahead of him.

The 29-year-old is rated in the €40m bracket by Juventus, and although doesn’t quite match Chelsea’s valuation of Jorginho, it’s claimed the clubs could come to some arrangement.

Costa, once on Manchester United’s transfer radar, has scored twice and provided five assists in 18 appearances this season.

But with his contract due to expire in two years time, and given his lack of action in Serie A, it’s thought he would be tempted to move on.

Chelsea are seeking a replacement for Willian, who looks destined to quit Stamford Bridge on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Jorginho agent discusses Juventus link

Despite plenty of speculation linking the player to Juventus, Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, insisted last month he knows nothing about such rumours.

“Juventus are one of the top teams in Europe and any player would like to play for them,” the agent told Radio Kiss Kiss (via Goal).

“I haven’t heard from [sporting director Fabio] Paratici, he hasn’t called me. Jorginho has three years left on his contract with Chelsea, he’s doing well in London.

“I read about the links with Juve through newspapers and various outlets.

“I repeat, Juventus are one of the top clubs in football.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also being linked with a £30m swoop for a Brazilian defender.