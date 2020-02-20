Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer and Juventus are reportedly working hard to get a swap deal done for the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old expressed a strong desire to quit Old Trafford last summer and Juventus are believed to have been among the clubs interested in signing the midfielder.

United did not want to sell, however, and were able to keep potential buyers at the door with their £150million valuation of the player.

The Red Devils signed the World Cup winner for £89m from Juventus in August 2016 and are keen to make a profit, but that price appears to be getting lower and lower as an inevitable exit looms large.

The Turin giants remain keen to re-sign Pogba and are already mapping out a transfer bid involving one of their players, according to a report in the Daily Express.

According to Italian sports journalist Nicolo Schira, the Old Lady are planning to offer United £42m-£50m (€50m-€60m) plus Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey joined Juventus last summer for free after his Arsenal deal expired but has struggled to make his mark in Serie A, with just two goals in 21 appearances.

Schira confirmed that Pogba still wants to leave Old Trafford and that his first choice remains Juventus.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola revealed last week he is in contact with the Serie A champions over bringing his client back to Turin.

The Dutch representative also rattled a few cages this week by outing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on social media after the United boss said: “Paul is our player and not Mino’s.”

Meanwhile, Lyon star forward Moussa Dembele has expressed his desire to leave Lyon for Manchester United in the summer, according to reports.

The French forward signed for the Ligue 1 giants following a successful two-year tenure at Scottish Premier League leaders Celtic, where he amassed an incredible 25 goals and 15 assists in 53 league games.

Since then, the 23-year-old has managed an equally impressive 28 goals and six assists in 57 games.

And his impressive goalscoring abilities has captured the attention of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been given a boost by the Ligue 1 outfit admitting they are open to selling their star man in summer, according to the Express. Read more…