Juventus offer star in swap deal for Man Utd, Arsenal defensive target

Juventus will reportedly offer Emre Can to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for a Manchester United and Arsenal target in January.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be working with his PSG counterparts to strike a swap deal between Bianconeri midfielder Can and PSG right-back Thomas Meunier in January – as reported by Tuttosport.

Meunier is in the last year of his PSG contract and there are currently no signs that he will be offered a new one, news that prompted both United and the Gunners to show a strong interest in the player over the summer.

Can, meanwhile, is not considered to be an important member of Maurizio Sarri’s Juve squad and was excluded from the Champions League squad – a decision that did not go down too well with the Germany star.

The report adds that Paratici is also working on finding a suitable club for veteran striker Mario Mandzukic, who reportedly said no to a move to Qatar and is also of interest to United and West Ham.