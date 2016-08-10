Juventus ‘offer striker in part exchange for midfielder Matic’

Juventus have reportedly returned to the table with a fresh bid for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic – and have thrown a striker into the mix.

According to the Daily Star, the Italian giants are eager to re-strengthen following the departure of Paul Pogba to Manchester United and are ready to tempt their former boss by offering the chance of a reunion with one of his Euro 2016 stars Simone Zaza.

Zaza has attracted interest from likes of Tottenham and West Ham in the past, and is said to be intrigued about the prospect of playing for Conte again despite having no real urge to leave Italy this summer.

Matic is, however, looking to leave after his representatives held talks with Chelsea officials earlier this week. Conte looks set to favour a midfield duo of Cesc Fabregas and N’Golo Kante this season, meaning the Serbian’s first-team opportunities are set to be limited.

The 28-year-old still has three years left to run on his current contract and as a result will command a large transfer fee this summer.