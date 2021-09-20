Juventus scupper Mino Raiola and officially turn back on Paul Pogba return

Juventus have no plans to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin after the midfielder’s agent namechecked the club last week.

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has responded to Mino Raiola’s comments and made it clear Juve will be chasing younger players.

Raiola attempted to stir up Pogba’s future again last week in comments he made to Rai Sport.

The 28-year-old is in talks with United over extending his contract, which expires next summer. There has been no breakthrough in those discussions and Raiola said: “Pogba’s contract expires next year. We’ll talk with Manchester United and we’ll see.

“Of course, Turin stayed in his heart and he cares a lot about these things.

“The possibility of him coming back is there, but it also depends on Juve.”

Cherubini has responded, via quotes in the Mirror: “On the market we will look for players like Haaland before the final maturity,” said Cherubini.

“Any investment will go in the direction of a young profile. I plan to bet on another type of player.”

New Pogba contract would be statement of intent Man United would do well to get Pogba's contract renewed.

TuttoMercatoWeb.com have also backed up those claims and report that Juventus “have other ideas” in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Pogba had to be dragged down the tunnel on Sunday as he reacted to a torrent of abuse from West Ham fans.

Pogba dragged down tunnel

The match which United won 2-1 at the London Stadium produced a thrilling finale and left some Hammers fans furious.

Mark Noble came off the bench to miss a stoppage-time penalty. Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.

The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016. But he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

In a bitter blow for West Ham and Moyes, who tried to re-sign Jesse Lingard over the summer, the England forward curled in what turned out to be the winner two minutes from time.

Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier scored his fourth goal in three matches since returning to United. That had cancelled out Said Benrahma’s deflected opener for the hosts.

It was a harsh result for West Ham’s fans. And some of them vented their fury at Pogba as his disappeared down the tunnel at full-time.

Pogba, who had been replaced by Lingard on 73 minutes, was seen reacting to taunts from home fans. But as the verbal abuse continued, first-team coach and former West Ham star Michael Carrick dragged Pogba away and down the tunnel.

