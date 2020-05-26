Paul Pogba’s chances of a return to Juventus look to have been hit after reports that Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic have rejected moves to Manchester United.

Pogba helped Juve to four successive Serie A titles after joining the Italian giants from United on a free transfer in 2012 and returned to Old Trafford in August 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89.3 million.

But fluctuating form and a series of injuries have cast something of a shadow over his second spell at the Red Devils and this season he’s played just eight times and failed to score.

The Frenchman’s time at the club could be over but hopes of his next move being a return to Juve look to have been dealt a blow according to RAI Sports.

An exchange deal looked the most likely way for the World Cup-winning midfielder to move on but the Italian outlet says neither Dybala and Pjanic are interested in making the switch from the Italian champions to United.

Dybala has long been linked with United and stories emerged a couple of months ago that his agent, Jorge Antun, held talks with Old Trafford executive vice chairman Ed Woodward last summer over a transfer before the Argentine had a late change of heart and instructed his representative to call the talks off.

The Athletic also claimed that United had baulked at Dybala’s wage demands of £18million a year – something that his agent denied.

The move had originally appeared to be on the cards due to Dybala’s game time being restricted but he’s thrived again under Maurizio Sarri this season, netting 14 goals and registering seven assists before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The talk has continued but this latest revelation suggests there will be no rethink and Dybala is set to stay put.

Likewise, Pjanic looks to have rejected the idea of being a potential makeweight in a Pogba-plus-cash deal.

Catalan outlet Sport say Barcelona and Paris St Germain have approached Pjanic and the 30-year-old Bosnian, if he does move, says the Nou Camp would be his chosen destination.

They add that a four-year contract with Barca has been verbally agreed.