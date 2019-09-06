Juventus planning €30m bid to beat Liverpool to target next summer

Juventus have joined Liverpool in the race for Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to reports.

Liverpool have been monitoring goalkeepers since allowing Simon Mignolet to return to Belgium this summer, with the Reds deciding to bring in former West Ham shot-stopper Adrian on a two-year deal.

Although the experienced Spaniard has reasonably impressed during his short time at Anfield – where he has been thrown in at the deep end due first choice Alisson being injured – the Champions League holders are still looking at more long-term options for the future.

Turkish Football reported that Liverpool went to scout Trabzonspor keeper Cakir as he put in a man of the match display against Fenerbahce shortly before the international break.

Cakir’s agent has confirmed that Liverpool, Lille and Schalke have shown an interest in the Turkish international, while reports have also linked him with Celta Vigo – but now, a more powerful rival have entered the race to sign him.

According to Turkish paper Gunes, Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in the 23-year-old, formulating a plan to sign him next summer.

The report claims they are ready to outmuscle their competitors by offering up to a staggering €30m for the player, who only made his senior international debut this year after becoming Trabzonspor’s number one in January.

