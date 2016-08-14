Juventus players ‘laughed’ at United over Pogba deal – Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo has revealed that the Juventus players were “laughing” at Manchester United over Pogba’s move to Italy in 2012 and he reckons the Serie A side are “still laughing” after the latest deal.

The France international has now returned to Old Trafford after the Red Devils paid a world-record £89million for the midfielder.

United couldn’t agree a new deal with Pogba back in 2012 after Sir Alex Ferguson became tired of dealing with his agent, Mino Raiola.

And Pirlo has revealed how Pogba impressed his new team-mates at Juve so much they were “laughing” at how United had allowed him to leave for nothing.

“On the first day training session Pogba had with Juventus the players were laughing,” said Pirlo.

“We were not laughing for any other reason than we were just in total disbelief that this player with so much obvious ability was able to leave a club the size of Manchester United for free — and I think Juventus are still laughing.

“I will always remember the first day he trained at Juventus. He was only young, but we could see he was special.

“We were walking back to the dressing room after the session and I clearly remember Gianluigi Buffon coming up to me laughing and he just said: ‘Did they really let him go for free?’

Pirlo, who now plays for New York City FC in Major League Soccer, has hailed the Pogba deal as a great bit of business for the Serie A giants.

“I am not saying that Juventus will have wanted to let him go, they wouldn’t — but things have worked out pretty well for them,”continued Pirlo.

“They signed a player of his quality for no money, he was a big part of them winning trophies in four seasons, and they then sell him for £90m. Whatever way you look at it, Juventus have got a great deal.”