Juventus are one of the major European clubs most in need of transformation and there are several players they will need to make big decisions about soon.

Juventus began a new project under Thiago Motta last summer but they are still evolving to make it work properly. Some more squad adjusting is due this summer, and the fact they have several players approaching the final year of their contracts could play a large part.

This summer could be Juventus’ last chance to get a decent fee by selling any of those players, or they could look to extend their contracts.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at the nine senior players in that situation – including five who are currently out on loan – and what the future might hold.

Weston McKennie

Since his ill-fated loan spell at Leeds United in the second half of the 2022-23 season, McKennie has been on a mission to revive his Juventus career – and despite numerous hurdles, it’s been working.

After initially expecting to be offloaded, the USMNT midfielder had his busiest season as a Juventus player in 2023-24, making 38 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

This season, after again being faced with the threat of being jettisoned until winning new boss Motta over, he has added goals to his game, including three in the Champions League before Juventus’ elimination in the knockout play-off round.

Still only 26, McKennie has started to turn heads again and it’s now no surprise that Juventus have opened talks with him over a new contract.

Motta has publicly praised McKennie, who has even captained Juventus on occasion and looks set to commit his prime years to the club.

It’s been some turnaround for the former Schalke star and his Juventus journey is seemingly set to last longer than many would have anticipated even in the recent past. Some anticipate his new deal would last until 2028.

There could be a pay-rise coming his way too, since the extension to 2026 he signed back in August contained no change to his salary.

Verdict: KEEP

Arkadiusz Milik

After a season spent in France with Marseille, Juventus quickly brought former Napoli forward Milik back to Serie A in 2022.

The striker’s injury issues had put some clubs off him before, and they have interrupted his recent Juventus timeline too, putting his future at the club up for question.

It’s not just a matter of health, though; Milik’s goalscoring ratio – currently his average is worse than a goal every four games – has left something to be desired.

Turning 31 at the end of February, the Poland international is now expected to be sold by Juventus if they can find a buyer in the summer, while they look to strengthen the centre-forward department.

Verdict: SELL

Carlo Pinsoglio

Pinsoglio is not a household name, having spent the vast majority of his career owned by Juventus but only making nine appearances for the club.

Set to turn 35 in March, Pinsoglio remains the third-choice goalkeeper at Juventus and there seems to be mutual satisfaction with the role he occupies.

Back in September, Pinsoglio signed his latest contract extension, keeping him in Turin until 2026. Due to his peripheral status, it will only likely be towards its expiry date that Juventus consider whether to renew his service again, but there seems to be little point in getting rid before then.

Verdict: KEEP

Dusan Vlahovic

Of the Juventus players in the last 18 months of their contracts, Vlahovic is the highest-valued – but is by no means a certainty to get a new deal.

In fact, his status as one of Juve’s most sellable assets and their highest-paid player – combined with him not being the most natural fit for Motta’s preferred tactics – makes him a candidate for sale this summer.

Negotiations over a new deal have reached a deadlock, according to reports in Italy, and Juventus would be prepared to sell the Serbia striker if no progress is made.

Vlahovic is unlikely to be short of suitors. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed he is someone Arsenal have looked at, for example.

Still only 25, Vlahovic has long been classed as a player with elite potential, which he is yet to reach but still has time to. His goals-to-games ratio was better for Fiorentina – a club whose highest finish in Serie A while he was there was 10th – than it has been for Juve.

That said, he has reached a half-century of goals for the Old Lady, which could be a platform for him to build on. Though that could be with a different club, especially if Juve decide to back Motta with a more suitable striker for his style (as already hinted at with the winter loan addition of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain).

Verdict: SELL

Tiago Djalo

Moving onto the players currently out on loan from Juventus, defender Tiago Djalo may be the one giving himself the best chance of a future with his parent club.

After a deadline-day move to Roma was called off by the Giallorossi in August, despite Djalo undergoing a medical, Juventus took advantage of the Portuguese market still being open to lend him to Porto.

Djalo has had his fair share of injury issues before, so much so that he has only played once for Juve, but the return to his native country has got him back on track.

Despite never playing in the Primeira Liga before, he has slotted in well at Porto. He earned his senior international debut in November as well.

Juventus were short of defenders in January, but decided against recalling Djalo, precisely because they thought it would be best for his development to continue at Porto.

While that could be to help boost his value in the event of a sale, it could also be a clue that Juve would be open to him returning in the summer, ready to finally compete for his place.

And although Djalo will be out of contract in 2026 as things stand, the Bianconeri do have an option to extend his contract until 2028. At the very least, it may be worth having another look at him in pre-season, by which point he will be 25.

Verdict: KEEP

Filip Kostic

Juventus fought off the competition to land Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, but the wing-back endured mixed fortunes in Serie A.

This season, the third of his four-year contract as a Juventus player, he is on loan at Fenerbahce. Jose Mourinho’s side have the option to buy him for €6m, but aren’t expected to activate it.

Given he is 32, Juventus don’t seem likely to reintegrate Kostic either, but he should still have some decent interest back in Germany, for example.

Verdict: SELL

Luca Pellegrini

By the end of this season, it will have been more than three years since Pellegrini last played for Juventus. He had a spell on loan at a post-Kostic Frankfurt, but has been with Lazio since January 2023.

Their long-lasting loan deal has a buying option that would become an obligation upon certain conditions being met.

However, after the winter transfer window, Lazio boss Marco Baroni left Pellegrini out of his squad list for the rest of the season. He was made to deny that was a measure to stop that obligation clause being triggered.

Either way, Pellegrini will be 26 by the end of his loan spell. Whether Lazio want to buy him or not after his 55-appearance loan, the left-back has not done enough to earn a future back with Juventus.

Verdict: SELL

Nicolo Rovella

Rovella followed Pellegrini to Lazio in August 2023 on his own two-year loan move with a conditional obligation to buy.

The gifted midfielder, who only ever made three appearances for Juventus after joining from Genoa in 2021, has excelled with Lazio and went on to earn his first two Italy caps in 2024.

Rovella’s agent has reiterated how happy the 23-year-old is playing for Lazio, who reportedly have a new contract lined up for him already once they trigger his permanent stay, taking the situation out of Juventus’ hands and potentially turning Rovella into one that got away.

Verdict: SELL

Daniele Rugani

Throughout all his career, Rugani has been owned by Juventus – but he has almost made as many appearances out on loan as he has for his parent club.

Turning 31 in July, the defender is no longer a player of potential. Juventus shunned him from their project ahead of the Motta era before extending his contract until 2026 only as a measure to spread his salary.

He is currently on a dry loan at Ajax, where he has made more appearances than in either of the three seasons he spent with Juventus since his previous loan spell.

Rugani is not Juventus standard and should be sold at the next opportunity.

Verdict: SELL