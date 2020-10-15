Juventus are reportedly planning a sensational £361million transfer bid for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, in a huge blow to Liverpool and Real Madrid’s hopes of signing the attacker.

Mbappe is expected to be the subject of a bidding war next summer, as the top clubs in Europe circle.

The France star has just under two years to run on his contract at in Paris. He has reportedly decided he won’t extend his current deal.

Instead, he has told the Ligue 1 giants that he wants them to listen to offers next summer. The youngster has cited a new challenge as a reason for his exit.

Mbappe’s situation is being closely monitored by Liverpool and Madrid. Indeed, both clubs exploring the possibility of launching a bid, as reported in the Express.

The youngster is regarded as the most valuable player in the world, having broken the world transfer record for a teenager back in 2017 when he cost PSG £160m.

But now he could become the biggest transfer of all time, as Tuttosport claims that Juve are ready to shatter the world record to get him.

The current record stands at the £198m PSG paid back in 2017 to release Neymar from his Barcelona contract.

But according to the Italian outlet, as cited by ESPN, Juventus will to free up funds in the region of €400m [£361m].

Ronaldo issue for Juve

However, their bid could be hampered by Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in Turin.

The Portuguese superstar currently has two years to run on his contract, and the 35-year-old reportedly makes more than £500,000-per-week.

And as long as they’re paying Ronaldo’s salary, Juventus could struggle to afford Mbappe’s as well.

But if Juventus are to afford Mbappe, they will have to offload some top talent on high wages first.

New boss Andrea Pirlo has already cancelled Gonzalo Higuain’s contract. He has also allowed Douglas Costa, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Mattia De Sciglio to move on.

Striker Paulo Dybala could be the next to depart, with Italian publication Tutto Mercato Web, via ESPN, claiming Chelsea are looking at the Argentine hotshot.

Dybala, who has previously been linked with Tottenham and Man Utd, is out of contract in 2022. He could be sold on the cheap next summer by Juve to avoid losing him on a free.

