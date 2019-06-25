Serie A giants Juventus are still trying to move for Italian sensation Nicolo Zaniolo, despite reportedly having a €35million bid rejected by Roma.

According to Gazetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira, the bid was instantly rejected by the Giallorossi. However, negotiations between the two clubs are still open, with Roma not budging away from their initial price tag of €70million.

As reported by CalcioMercato, reluctant to pay more than €35million upfront, Maurizio Sarri is reportedly weighing up a new strategy that could see Gonzalo Higuain move the opposite direction.

Higuain will return to Juve following his loan spell at Chelsea, and whilst his wages may be an issue for Roma, he would be a perfect replacement if Edin Dzeko is to leave the Stadio Olimpico.

Juve have previously tried to persuade Roma into letting their most-prized asset leave by including Mattia Perin and Juan Cuadrado in their offer. Although, Paulo Fonseca is clearly adamant on not accepting any lower than his valuation.

Additionally, Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici has also stated that he remains in regular contact with Zaniolo’s agent Claudio Vigorelli, as the two both look to get a deal completed which matches the 19-year-old personal demands.

Zaniolo has become one of Italy’s most prized assets recently, ever since he left Inter last summer to join Roma in the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to the nerazzurri, therefore Sarri must now act fast if he is to secure the starlets signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be Juventus’ main rivals, with Mauricio Pochettino apparently ready to drop an improved €50million bid. Although, with Spurs failing to make a signing in the previous two transfer windows, Juve should still sit comfortably in pole position.

