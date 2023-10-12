Juventus primed to make January move for Tottenham outcast Postecoglou won’t start

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and has been heavily linked with a departure for some time.

Hojbjerg is yet to make a Premier League start this season. It seems that Ange Postecoglou prefers the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in his position.

Bissouma is suspended for Spurs’ next game against Fulham, so Hojbjerg could finally make his first league start of the season then. Everything suggests, however, that Postecoglou would be happy to part ways with the Denmark international this winter.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid were keen on signing Hojbjerg during the summer window but were ultimately unable to reach an agreement with Tottenham.

It now seems that Juventus, who have also had their eye on Hojbjerg for some time, are ready to make a move for him in January.

Juventus eye Hojbjerg as Pogba replacement

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have ‘identified Hojbjerg as one of their top winter targets.’

The Italian side were hit with the news last week that Paul Pogba reportedly produced a second positive drugs test following analysis of his B sample.

The maximum suspension in cases like this is four years – an initial two-year ban, which can be doubled if it is proven that the substance was taken deliberately. As a consequence, Pogba could see his Juventus contract terminated.

As per the report, this will lead Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to signing midfield reinforcements in January – such as Hojbjerg.

Fulham made a £25m offer for Hojbjerg late in the summer window. Hojbjerg turned down the move to Craven Cottage, however, as he wants to play European football.

It now seems that the midfielder could get that chance with Juventus. It’s likely that the Serie A side would have to match Fulham’s £25m offer to sign him, though.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if they do make a concrete offer for the Tottenham man in January, as the reports suggest.

