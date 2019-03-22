Juventus, PSG circle amid concerns over future of Chelsea midfield star

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are dreaming of a summer move for Chelsea star N’Golo Kante, according to reports.

Kante has been shifted away from his favoured holding role in midfield to a position higher up the field by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in an attempt to accommodate Jorginho.

The Frenchman is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in the world, and reports in Italy (via Calciomercato.com) have suggested that he faces an uncertain future if Chelsea do not qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Juventus and Real Madrid are apparently both looking to take advantage of Chelsea’s recent struggles, with Kante not keen on hanging around for Europa League football next term.

A stumbling block for Juve though is the fact that the former Leicester man currently earns €18m at Chelsea – double what Paulo Dybala earns – which would make him the second-highest earner at the club behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a result, they may turn to the Premier League linked Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon – with Real and PSG still in for Kante as per the Corriere di Torino.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!