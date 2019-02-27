Juventus, PSG circle as agent of Man Utd star stands firm over new deal

Manchester United star David de Gea is reportedly ‘in danger of pricing himself out of a new deal at the club’ as negotiations continue.

The Spain stopper has 18 months to run on his existing deal after United recently opted to trigger the 12-month extension on his contract.

That move was seen to be the last throw of the dice with De Gea with contract talks at a standstill after a worrying start to the season under Jose Mourinho.

De Gea currently earns £200,000 a week after signing his last contract in 2015, but Metro recently reported he would sign a new deal worth around £375,000 a week – making him the club’s top earner, before bonuses and image rights.

Now, a report from the London Evening Standard suggests that a deal is far from completion – with De Gea’s agent Jorge Mendes playing hard ball despite United’s willingness to offer a £350k-a-week deal.

Juventus and PSG are apparently monitoring the situation surrounding the former Atletico man – something Mendes is aware of – but De Gea has shown no indication privately that he wants to leave.

Ed Woodward recently suggested that he hoped to tie up new contracts for Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Rashford and De Gea before the summer.

Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young have all extended their deals at Old Trafford and Woodward says the club are “a long way through” deals for other big players at the club.

“It’s pretty well known the end dates of the players’ contracts,” said Woodward. “We are a long way through the ones we had planned to do this season but obviously we want to finish off the final few as rapidly as we can.

“Possibly, by the time we get to the summer we will be in a much stronger position with regard to the average tenure of each contract with our key players.”

