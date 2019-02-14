Juventus ready €50m plus star forward in shock Salah swap deal

Juventus are prepared to offer cash plus one of their own star forwards in an audacious bid to land Mo Salah this summer, a shock report claims.

The Serie A side have earmarked Salah as the perfect forward to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

Italian paper Tuttosport claims that Juventus will offer Liverpool €50million (£43.9million) plus the underperforming Dybala for the Egypt international.

The report says: ‘the news broke on Monday in the Guardian, and yesterday was picked up in the Middle East, where it was reported with great prominence.’

The front page Thursday’s Tuttosport carries the headline “Dybala-Salah – it’s serious” with Juventus keen to build on their acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Old Lady has already confirmed that Aaron Ramsey will move to the club in the summer on a free transfer with his wages reported to be worth in the region of £400,000-a-week.

Salah has 0nce again been in brilliant form for Liverpool as the Merseysiders have spent much of the season at the top of the Premier League, only currently behind Manchester City on goal difference.

The former Roma and Chelsea forward is tied to Liverpool until June 2023 and it will prove a huge ask for Juve to draw him away from Anfield.

However, the report claims he is the mega star they want with the club ready to offload Dybala to secure his services.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!