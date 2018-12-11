Juventus ready to launch shock €65m bid to land Wolves star

Juventus will reportedly make a huge €65million bid to try and sign midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves in January.

The Molineux star has been in impressive form this season, with his side moving into the top half of the Premier League table after Sunday’s 2-1 win at Newcastle.

That has led to rumours of a potential exit in January, and Calciomercato claims that super agent Jorge Mendes has offered the 21-year-old to the reigning Serie A champions.

Mendes masterminded Cristiano Ronaldo’s £100m move from Real Madrid to Juve over the summer, and it would now appear that he wants Neves to follow suit.

The Portugal international, who moved to Molineux from Porto in July 2017, was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer but Wolves immediately placed a £110m price tag on his head to deter Pep Guardiola’s men.

However, it would appear that Mendes is keen for his client to move to Serie A and that Nuno Espirito Santo faces a big fight to keep his star man.

