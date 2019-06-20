Juventus are willing to offer winger Douglas Costa as part of a swap deal for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, a report claims.

Pogba recently dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

Then, reports emerged saying that despite speculation Pogba could even strike if bids are not entertained, Ed Woodward is ‘determined’ to keep his record signing and expects him to report back for preseason training next month.

However Juventus have hatched a plan, and Italian outlet Calciomercato states that the Italian champions will attempt to lower United’s £160m asking price by offering Douglas Costa as a counterpart.

The Brazilian has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford before after a turbulent season, but other reports in Italy have suggested the former Bayern Munich man wants to stay in Turin.

The 28-year-old only scored once for the Serie A giants in the 2018-19 campaign, though incoming boss Maurizio Sarri may choose to take a better look at him once preseason begins.

