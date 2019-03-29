Juventus ready to trigger release clause of key Tottenham star

Juventus are reportedly tempted to trigger the £25m buyout clause in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld’s contract.

Spurs activated a 12-month extension in the Belgian’s existing deal in December after struggling to agree fresh terms on a new contract.

Alderweireld will therefore be available for a cut-price fee this summer, which the Daily Mirror claims has attracted the interest of Serie A giants Juve.

The reigning Italian champions are said to be after two new defenders, as they look to continue their domestic dominance and challenge for the Champions League title.

Former Manchester United target Alderweireld has played in 27 of Tottenham’s 31 Premier League games this season, but has not quite looked the same player who made such a huge impression in north London when he first moved to the club in 2015.

With the 30-year-old tipped to leave, Spurs are rumoured to be ready to make a move for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen as his replacement.

