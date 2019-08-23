Juventus refuse to rule out sale of star once linked with Man City, Chelsea

Juventus will consider offers for midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer, as they continue to look for solutions to balance the books.

The Serie A champions have added the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral to their squad this summer, and are now looking at which players to offload.

The likes of Sami Khedira and Daniele Rugani were among those linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, while Paulo Dybala’s future has been the subject of much speculation, with the forward ultimately deciding against a move to Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.

With Juventus struggling to rid themselves of players they need to recuperate funds, they have now opened up to the possibility of selling Miralem Pjanic, according to Calciomercato.

The Bosnian midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, with Manchester City and Chelsea suggested as potential destinations, but with the English deadline having passed, Paris Saint-Germain appear to be the most likely suitors now.

Pjanic’s agent has held discussions with the French champions recently, with the 29-year-old being no stranger to Ligue 1 having spent time with Metz and Lyon towards the start of his senior career.

It is claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player Juventus consider unsellable, meaning several other big names are likely to be linked with moves away before the European transfer window closes on September 2nd.