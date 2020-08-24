New Tottenham hero subject of audacious bid from Serie A giants

Juventus are reportedly plotting a shock raid on Tottenham for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer.

Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that the Italian giants tracked Lo Celso four years ago. However, they missed out on the Argentine after he joined PSG instead.

The 24-year-old moved to Spurs on loan from Real Betis last summer. Despite making a slow start, he soon flourished and earned a permanent £27m deal in January.

Lo Celso provided a spark of creativity missing since Christian Eriksen’s exit. Indeed, he was one of the first names on Jose Mourinho’s team sheet when the season resumed in June.

Juve are on the hunt for fresh faces after they replaced Maurizio Sarri with Andrea Pirlo for next season.

And with Lo Celso very much a player in the mould of Pirlo, it would appear that the Italian wants to bring him to Turin.

The report, however, adds that Spurs are not expected to entertain any offers for the Argentina international. That is despite the fact that they strengthened their midfield by bringing in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

Mourinho is likely to field Lo Celso and Hojbjerg as a midfield two behind a No.10 next season in his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

TWO MAJOR HURDLES FOR RAKITIC DEAL

Tottenham must overcome two major hurdles if they are to complete a deal for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer.

For the second day in a row, the Spanish media are linking Spurs with a strong interest in the Croatia star.

The 32-year-old is expected to leave Barca this summer. As such, the Catalan giants are looking to cash in on a player who has just a year left on his contract.

Sport states that Tottenham have previously tried to sign the midfielder, with Jose Mourinho a massive fan of Rakitic.

However, the report claims that the LaLiga side were asking for too much at the time.

But things have now changed, with new Barca boss Ronald Koeman ready to oversee a squad overhaul at the Nou Camp. Read more…