Juventus respond to rumours of move for £16m Liverpool flop

Juventus have formally denied reports that they are set to sign a former Liverpool flop on a free transfer.

Reports had suggested that OGC Nice striker Mario Balotelli was set to sign a five-year deal with the Italian champions.

The former Inter and AC Milan striker has been in red hot form in France this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

However, Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has denied the rumours, claiming it is a ‘fantasy story’.

“Beyond our affection, esteem and liking for this boy it’s a fantasy football story,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium on Monday.

“His is a profile we don’t need.”

Liverpool paid £16million to bring Balotelli to Anfield from AC Milan back in 2014, but the 27-year-old scored just four times in 28 appearances before moving back to the San Siro club on loan.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.