Juventus reveal figures behind Pogba’s Man Utd transfer
Juventus have revealed the true cost of selling Paul Pogba to Manchester United, as well as the cut Mino Raiola will receive.
Pogba moved to United for a world record £89.3million in the summer, with the fee rising to £92.3m based on additional clauses.
Speaking to investors at a meeting, Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has gone into more depth with regards to the deal.
He has explained that United must pay the Italian club a further fee if Pogba leaves Old Trafford for more than £44.5m in the future, and has also revealed the cut agent Mino Raiola stands to make.
“He came from United for a price of around €1.5m,” Marotta explained to shareholders.
“After four years with us he decided to return to England, he wanted to leave at all costs. Our asking price was €105m plus €5m in bonuses, which is payable if the player renews with United or leaves for a fee of more than €50m.
“That brings us to a capital gain in the budget of €95m. Mino Raiola and his company will be paid €27m. Taking fees into account, the total gain for Pogba was €72m.
“Even then we didn’t want to sell him, we wanted to put in French roots at Juventus.”