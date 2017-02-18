Juventus rule out summer move for top Man Utd target

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has appeared to rule out a summer move for Marco Verratti, claiming any deal will be unrealistic.

Verratti has starred for Paris Saint-Germain of late, and has been persistently linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, Marotta believes it will be next to impossible to secure a deal for Verratti, simply because he has become too important to the Ligue 1 side.

“I’m very happy for him and our national team,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium prior to Juve’s 4-1 rout of Palermo on Friday.

“He’s a great player who we like, even if I think it’s utopian to think of him, because PSG are focusing on him and we don’t have an opportunity.”