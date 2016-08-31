Juventus seal three-year loan deal for Chelsea winger Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado has rejoined Juventus on a three-year loan from Chelsea, though it includes an option to buy the Colombian.

Juventus on Wednesday announced Cuadrado had joined on loan until June 2019 for an annual fee of 5million euros (£4.25m), with the option for the deal to be made permanent for 25m euros (£21.25m). The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with the Turin side.

The terms of the deal take Cuadrado to the end of the four-and-a-half-year contract he signed on joining Chelsea in February 2015.

New Chelsea signing Marcos Alonso and Cuadrado were team-mates for one season at Fiorentina but the winger returns to Serie A and is back with Juventus on the day Alonso moved to Stamford Bridge.