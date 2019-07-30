Juventus send Spurs advice over Dybala bid and hint at Lukaku swoop

Juventus have told Tottenham they need to make a firm approach for Paulo Dybala before the club will consider whether to cash in on the Argentina forward this summer.

Spurs have emerged as a serious frontrunners to land 25-year-old, who only scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo forced him onto the bench.

It was claimed over the weekend though that Dybala has no intentions of leaving Italy this summer and instead wishes to stay in Turin and fight for his place.

However, the club’s director Pavel Nedved has refused to guarantee the Argentinian’s stay at the Allianz Stadium this summer and has told suitors Tottenham and Manchester United, who have also been linked, that a firm bid for the star will give them a decision to make.

“There are some proposals [for Dybala], there is some interest, but we wait for concrete action so we can then decide calmly,” the 46-year-old Czech said.

Juve are said to value Dybala at around the £80m mark and the fee would see Spurs need to shatter their transfer record for the second time this summer to land the player.

And while Tottenham are said to be keen, it seems unlikely they will sign both Dybala and his countryman Giovani Lo Celso, with whom they have also been linked to this summer.

That could open the door on a possible move to Manchester United with talk in the Italian media suggesting he could be targeted in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan have been trying all summer to sign Lukaku, but it seems their bid of €60m will not be raised with the Nerazzurri suggesting they are ready to walk away from the deal.

And that could leave Juventus in pole position to sign the Belgian, though Nedved, while admitting the club could still look to do late business this summer, refused to say if Lukaku was in fact a target.

“Having won eight consecutive Serie A titles, we feel that we have a strong team already,” Nedved added.

“Obviously, with the transfer market open, we’re trying to reinforce the squad. I won’t get into details and I don’t want to speak about Lukaku or other individuals, but let’s say we are working on it.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!