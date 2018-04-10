Juventus set 10-day deadline to agree deal for key Tottenham star

Juventus reportedly want to agree a deal to sign Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele within the next 10 days.

The 30-year-old produced arguably his best performance in a Spurs shirt in the 2-2 Champions League draw in Turin in February, immediately leading to rumours that Juve were keen on landing the Belgian.

Dembele will be a free agent at the end of next season and has so far failed to agree a new deal with Spurs.

To that end Juve are hoping to land the former Fulham star in a cut-price deal this summer.

Speaking about the potential deal, Juve general manager Giuseppe Marotta told Tuttosport: “I am asking myself what the situation is – we want to conclude this soap opera in around ten days.

“The player is right to evaluate all opportunities, so we will wait and see what he wants to do.”

Dembele joined Spurs in 2012, after the club triggered a £15million release clause in his Fulham contract, and has become a pivotal part of Mauricio Pochettino’s central midfield rotation.

Indeed, the Spurs chief is a huge fan of Dembele’s talents, previously referring to him as a ‘genius of football’, and will likely do everything in his power to keep him.