Juventus set to beat Premier League trio to impressive midfield signing

Juventus have beaten a number of teams in the race to land PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to the latest reports from Italy.

The Paris Saint-Germain man, who has been linked to Man Utd and Liverpool, has refused to sign a new contract in the French capital and he will leave this summer for free.

Real Madrid were recently tipped to land the France international but the report from Italy claims Zinedine Zidane “wants to pursue other targets like Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba”.

It was claimed last week that Spurs are also in the running to sign Rabiot alongside Juventus, and were willing to smash their current wage structure in order to pull it off.

Rabiot’s mother Veronique is apparently keen on securing Champions League football for her son and Tottenham look likely to secure that, however reports suggest that they are set to miss out.

Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Serie A champions Juventus are the team that Rabiot has chosen as his destination this summer.

The 24-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to Turin, while the Bianconeri will also welcome Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, a report from Calciomercato.com suggests that Juve director Fabio Paratici will look to follow up the signing of Rabiot by getting either Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, Ruben Dias from Benfica or Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

