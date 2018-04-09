Juventus shelve raid for Man Utd star as Chelsea ace eyes Turin move

Juventus have reportedly shelved a move for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial after a Chelsea attacker gave the green light for a return to Turin.

The Italian giants have been strongly tipped to make a move for the out of favour United forward, but it would seem as if their attentions have turned elsewhere after getting the thumbs-up from a former favourite.

Rai Sport claims that Spain star Morata is unhappy in west London and that Juve will make a move for the player if Mario Mandzukic leaves the club this summer.

The Croatian hitman is said to be wanted by clubs in China and Turkey and the reports states that Juve are seriously considering the 31-year-old if the right offer comes in.

That would leave the door open for a return to Turin for Morata, who spent two years at Juve before returning to Real Madrid in 2016.

The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season but is said to have told Juventus chiefs that he is willing to consider a return to the club.

As for Martial, the Frenchman has been frozen out of the United side after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez and has reportedly told his agent to find him a new home.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline

More from Planet Sport :

Gallery: A look back at the final round of the Masters ( Golf365 )

Betting preview: In-form John Isner can conquer Houston ( Tennis365 )