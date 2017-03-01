Juventus snub Arsenal’s €30m approach for defender – report

Arsenal have reportedly had a bid for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani turned down by the Serie A side.

Arsene Wenger is said to be a big fan of the 22-year-old, and Calciomercato have revealed that the Frenchman has seen a £25.6million bid rejected.

The young centre-back has only started eight times for the Old Lady this season after a ligament injury ruled him it for six weeks. He has returned to the first team line-up since, helping Juve go seven points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

He signed a new contract in December, extending his deal at the club until 2021 and the report claims Juve are unwilling to sell Rugani, believing he is the ‘future’.

In an official statement after the defender renewed his contract, the club said: “At the age of just 22, Rugani still has plenty of time on his side to keep growing into the world-class defender he’s destined to become and, thanks to today’s contract renewal, do so in the colours of Juventus.”

The rejection will be a blow to Arsenal, but it appears Arsene Wenger is already planning for next season despite his contractual situation.

If they make a further offer, they may face competition from both Napoli and fellow Premier League side Everton, who reportedly had an offer for the defender rejected in the summer.