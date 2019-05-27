Juventus spark bidding war between Man Utd and rivals for €60m star

Juventus are reportedly ready to orchestrate a bidding war between Manchester United and Manchester City for defender Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo has failed to establish himself as the first choice right-back under Max Allegri, with Mattia De Sciglio tending to start bigger games.

The Red Devils missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade, while City are seeking a replacement for Danilo who looks set to leave this summer.

Reports then suggested that United are readying a bid of £42million for Cancelo, but widespread reports have claimed the Serie A champions are holding out for £52m (€60m) to secure a tidy profit.

Tuttosport now claim that Cancelo has failed to convince Juve chiefs with his performances this season, and as a result they are willing to listen to any offers tabled.

United and City are both credited with interest in the full-back, who can play on either flank, and it is suggested that the two clubs may have a straight bidding war for his signature.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!