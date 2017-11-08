Juventus stand firm on Dybala amid £150m Real Madrid swap claims

Juventus have told Paulo Dybala they have no intention of allowing him to leave the club in January amid reports Real Madrid were planning a move for the Argentinian to rescue their season.

The La Liga champions have endured a poor start to the season by their usual high standards, having recently suffered their worst Champions League group stage defeat (to Tottenham at Wembley) since a 2-0 loss to Juventus in November 2008.

Furthermore, they also sit third in La Liga, but having lost twice in 11 games, they already sit eight points behind pacesetters Barcelona.

With reports abound in the Spanish press that the club are planning an unusually large January transfer splurge – the club were on Tuesday linked with five Premier League stars – it’s been claimed Real could try to tempt Juventus with a cash-plus-player exchange for Dybala.

According to the claims in Diario Gol, Real were planning to offer Juventus midfielders Toni Kroos and Casemiro as well as a £40million cash adjustment as part of a £150million coup for the Argentine.

However, those claims have been denied by a source close to Serie A champions, with Calciomercato claiming Juventus have no desire to cash in on their talismanic forward and will resist any approach coming their way for the player.

Dybala has 13 goals in 17 appearances this season, including 11 in 12 Serie A games, and is contracted to the club until 2022, and is deemed ‘untouchable’ by the Turin-based outfit.