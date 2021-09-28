Juventus star ‘prefers’ Everton switch with two Prem clubs set to lose out

Everton have been given a boost in their pursuit of a Juventus midfielder, according to reports in Italy.

Rafa Benitez’s arrival has improved the Toffees this season. They have picked up 13 points from their opening six games, while also scoring 12 goals.

Summer signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have been particularly impressive. The pair both scored in Everton’s 3-1 victory over Burnley earlier in September.

30-year-old Townsend continued his form with a goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Norwich City. Abdoulaye Doucoure joined him on the scoresheet.

Financial Fair Play regulations limited Everton to free and cheap transfers this summer.

But they could go big in 2022 after offloading a number of squad outcasts.

Aaron Ramsey is one player who could be targeted next year to improve the side.

Italian outlet TuttoJuve (via Sport Witness) claim that the Wales international is open to joining Everton.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and could soon move on. The central midfielder is yet to start a match in Serie A or the Champions League this term.

The report states that Ramsey would prefer a move to Everton if he were to return to the Premier League.

Little reason is provided for his decision, with TuttoJuve stating that it is simply the club which he ‘likes best’.

The preference could see two of Everton’s Premier League rivals lose out. Both West Ham and Newcastle have been linked with Ramsey’s signature in recent months.

They will now have to pull off a huge charm offensive if they want to sign the 30-year-old.

Ramsey spent 11 years at Arsenal after joining the Gunners from Cardiff City. He won a number of trophies, such as the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He left to join Italian giants Juve in 2019 to pursue a new challenge.

Rafa requests double Everton signing

Benitez is reportedly hoping to bring two Real Madrid players to Goodison Park.

Spanish source Defensa Central state that the manager is interested in Isco and Luka Jovic.

Both players have struggled to impress Carlo Ancelotti so far this term.

Isco is yet to start a match in La Liga, while Jovic has failed to score in four appearances.

Benitez has apparently requested the duo on loan ahead of the January transfer window.

