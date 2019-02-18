Juventus star in claim over summer interest amid €100m Chelsea links

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has admitted there was interest in him over the summer amid links with a move to the Premier League.

The Bosnian midfielder has been linked with a number of high profile moves to clubs all over Europe including Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea.

Meanwhile Barcelona and Real Madrid are also thought to have monitored Pjanic while talks were ongoing over a new deal, however in August last year he penned a new five-year contract with the Serie A champions.

Juventus reportedly held a huge €100million valuation on the former Roma man over the summer, and no club came forward with a bid which would tempt Juve to sell.

Now, Pjanic himself has lifted the lid on interest in his services last year, admitting that there was substance to rumours from abroad.

“There was some interest, it’s true, but I had no reason to change club,” he told Il Giornale.

“I don’t know if Juventus will be my last big club, because transfers don’t just depend on the player, but also on the club and who might or might not need you in that role.”

