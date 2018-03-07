Juventus star makes decision on future amid £155m Man Utd links

One Juventus star will reportedly put an end to speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League by penning a new five-year deal.

A report from The Sun claims that Paulo Dybala will sign a deal at Juve until 2023 worth £120k-a-week.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, however his new deal will apparently not include a release clause.

Rumours of a possible exit for the Argentine ramped up as speculation recently spread that Dybala had a row with coach Max Allegri.

The former Palermo man has found himself on the bench in recent weeks after a dip in form, which has allegedly convinced him to stay in Italy before moving on to Spain or England.

Dybala’s brother and agent, Gustavo, was reportedly trying to find a way out for the player, who is valued in the region of £155million.

However, he would need to formally submit a transfer request in order to join United or Real, it was revealed in January.

Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta told Sky Italia that Juventus do not need to sell star players unless the request to leave.

“He is a very strong player, on who rely a lot,” Marotta said.

“But Dybala will undoubtedly remain at Juve, also because we do not need to sell anyone, unless the same player asks.”

