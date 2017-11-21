Juventus star gives Man Utd £150m transfer encouragement

Paulo Dybala has given Manchester United hope of a future move to Old Trafford after the Juventus forward revealed all in a telling interview.

The Argentina star has been in scintillating form for Juventus this season, scoring 13 times in 18 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions.

But the player is regularly linked with moves away from Turin, with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United all mentioned as possible suitors for the player, who is currently valued in the £150million bracket.

And discussing his future, Dybala has given both United and PSG the biggest hope of a future move, given his friendship with two of his former teammates.

“I can’t promise I will stay at Juventus forever,” he told French broadcaster Telefoot. “It does not depend on me but I don’t even want to say that this will be my last season here.

“I want to win everything now, football is strange you never really know what will happen in the future.”

When questioned where he’d like to move, Dybala admitted that two former teammates could influence his next move: “I must admit I miss Dani Alves and Paul Pogba.

“Alves has an amazing vision and is really self-confident, he is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. Pogba is a friend of mine, we were on very good terms on and off the pitch.”

On his ambitions in the game, Dybala continued: “I’d like to battle it out with Neymar for the Ballon d’Or but he is closer to that achievement than I am.

“I need to work to improve and win trophies. I’ve always admired Ronaldinho but [Lionel] Messi is like Maradona for me. It’s a honour to play alongside him in the national team.

“I don’t feel the pressure of being ‘the new Messi’, it’s not a bad thing for a footballer, it only depends on how you take it.”