Juventus star ready to accept £52m move to Man Utd this summer

Juventus are open to selling full-back Joao Cancelo to Manchester United this summer, according to the latest reports.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season, after the Red Devils missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade.

Recent reports then suggested that the Red Devils are readying a bid of £42million for Cancelo to try and tempt Juventus to part with their prized full-back.

The Italian media claimed last week that Cancelo will not be allowed to leave for any less than €60million this summer, and that is the price United will have to pay to lure him to Old Trafford.

Calciomercato.com now provide an update on the situation by claiming that Juventus would be very tempted by an offer of £52m and would try and persuade Cancelo to accept the move.

The report goes on to hint that the Portugal international would likely not turn down a move anyway as he does not get along with manager Max Allegri.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!