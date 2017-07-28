Juventus star discusses transfer links to Barcelona, Man Utd

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has dismissed speculation linking him with a move elsewhere, claiming he is ‘happy’ in Turin.

The Argentine has had a fantastic season in Italy, recording 19 goals and seven assists in 47 games across all competitions – equating to more than a goal or assist every other game.

Manchester United have been linked with the 23-year-old’s signature, while Barcelona have been monitoring him as a potential replacement for Neymar, who has been strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it appears as though the forward is set to stay in Turin, having won the league and cup double with Juventus for the second successive season, as well as reaching the Champions League final.

“The transfer market? I’m happy here. I’m fine and over these days I’ll be training as hard as I can to have a great season,” Dybala said to reporters during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

His comments may come as a blow, particularly for Barcelona fans, as there are few players in world football with the capacity to adequately replace Neymar, should he depart. It seems, however, that the Catalan club may be forced to look elsewhere.

Juventus, meanwhile, will hope their star striker can continue to propel them to silverware, having won five trophies in his two year spell at the club.