Juventus star swats aside Man Utd, Arsenal transfer links as player reveals ideal club to continue career at

Manchester United and Arsenal appear to have seen their hopes of landing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer at the end of the season dismissed, with the player making clear his future intentions.

For the second summer in a row, the 28-year-old France star will become a free agent, prompting fresh speculation that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards. Indeed, Rabiot has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United for the best part of three years, having initially held talks with the club in summer 2022.

Back then, his wage demands scuppered the move, with United ultimately instead moving to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid. However, he has remained a player of interest for Erik ten Hag with the fact he was to enter free agency status last summer making him of particular interest once again.

However, despite rival interest from Arsenal, who also looked into a possible deal, Rabiot opted to stay at Juventus, signing a one-year extension with the Bianconeri.

That deal, though, only guarantees his future to the Serie A giants until summer 2024, meaning a fresh round of speculation over his future is already starting to gather pace.

And with Rabiot technically free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any overseas team from January 1, the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham are also being linked with the gifted France midfielder.

However, Rabiot, who is currently on international duty and hoping to play a part in Tuesday’s friendly against Scotland in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, has spoken out to address speculation over his future – and it appears the player only has one side on his mind when it comes to his future.

Discussing what comes next for him, Rabiot has indicated he could well be ready to sign on once again with Juventus.

“[Juventus] is a club where I am happy and we are having a very good season,” Rabiot told Telefoot.

“Staying at a team I knew very well, in the season going into the European Championship, seemed the best option. The club has faith in me.

“We’ll see later on about a (contract) renewal. But in any case I am very happy with my situation at the club and in the France squad.”

Rabiot is now into his fifth season with Juventus, where he has clocked up some 180 appearances, scoring 18 times. A Serie A title winner in his first year at the club, Rabiot has also won the Coppa Italia during his time at the Allianz Stadium.

His latest comments also seem to contradict comments he has made previously about playing in the Premier League.

Last year, in an interview with The Athletic, Rabiot made clear his desires to one day try his luck in England.

“I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League,” he said.

“I haven’t got a Premier League team in mind right now. I haven’t chosen a team or anything. It’s a general thing. It’s the league, it’s the level of play that’s going on, that’s what attracts me most. It corresponds to my qualities.”

However, unless there is a drastic change of heart and Rabiot receives an offer he can’t refuse, it seems unlikely that chance will arise any time soon.

