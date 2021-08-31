Juventus have confirmed the arrival of Everton striker Moise Kean in a double statement, also revealing a financial hit after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit.

Manchester United have re-signed Ronaldo following his desire to find a new challenge. He had impressed in Turin – as with the other spells in his career – but he decided to move on. Despite Manchester City looking like the favourites for the 36-year-old, the Red Devils swooped in for their former star.

However, the move has left Juve seeking a replacement. Kean has proved a key summer target following his move to Everton in the summer of 2019.

Indeed, the forward struggled to fit in at Goodison Park and starred on loan at Paris Saint-Germain last season.

In a statement, Juve revealed the two-year loan for Kean, worth €7million (£6million) featuring an obligation to buy.

Their statement (via Goal) read: “Juventus Football Club announces that it has reached an agreement with Everton for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, of the player Moise Kean.

“The agreement provides for the obligation on the part of Juventus to definitively acquire the right to the player upon achieving certain sporting objectives during the 2022-23 season.

“The agreed consideration for the acquisition is €28m [£24million], payable in three financial years. In addition, cumulative bonuses of up to €3m upon the achievement of further objectives.”

In a separate statement on Tuesday morning, Juve announced Ronaldo’s departure.

The club also revealed they have taken a financial hit on the Portugal international’s sale.

They said: “This operation generates a negative economic impact of approximately €14m ([£12million] on the 2020/2021 financial year due to the partial write-down of the net book value of the player’s registration rights.”

Ronaldo adds to an exciting United attack, featuring Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, among others.

Ronaldo’s parting Juventus message

Speaking last week as he agreed a deal with United, Ronaldo sent a heartfelt message to Juventus.

He said: “Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe,

“I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days. The “tifosi bianconeri” always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition.

“In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.”