Juventus director Pavel Nedved has met with Mino Raiola in Monte Carlo to put the finishing touches to the Matthijs De Ligt signing, while also discussing a Man Utd star.

The Serie A champions are closing on a deal for the highly-rated Ajax skipper De Ligt, having seemingly beaten the likes of Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool to the Holland international.

France Football published a photograph of Juve vice-president Nedved sitting down with agent Raiola in Monte Carlo this weekend, with the Italian side set to pay a €70m fee for the centre-back – who will also earn €12m-a-year.

But the report on Gazzetta dello Sport goes on to state that the return of Paul Pogba to Turin was also a major talking point, with the United midfielder admitting recently that the time could be right to move on.

