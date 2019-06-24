Juventus step up chase for Man Utd ace as De Ligt talks progress
Juventus director Pavel Nedved has met with Mino Raiola in Monte Carlo to put the finishing touches to the Matthijs De Ligt signing, while also discussing a Man Utd star.
The Serie A champions are closing on a deal for the highly-rated Ajax skipper De Ligt, having seemingly beaten the likes of Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool to the Holland international.
France Football published a photograph of Juve vice-president Nedved sitting down with agent Raiola in Monte Carlo this weekend, with the Italian side set to pay a €70m fee for the centre-back – who will also earn €12m-a-year.
But the report on Gazzetta dello Sport goes on to state that the return of Paul Pogba to Turin was also a major talking point, with the United midfielder admitting recently that the time could be right to move on.
