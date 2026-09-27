Euro giants threatening Man Utd left-back pursuit amid offer accepted claim

A European giant side wants to sign a Manchester United left-back target amid a claim that he’d accept a certain offer in the January window.

United’s desire to recruit at left-back remains strong after they failed to do so in the summer. Two of their top targets, Lewis Hall and Alejandro Balde, were unavailable, and there was not a signing as a result.

But ahead of the January window, their desire has once again been made clear, with TEAMtalk aware Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell is now one of their top targets.

The Englishman will become a free agent in the summer, and it’s expected that United will go after him in January in order to land a cheap deal.

But per TuttoSport, Juventus are also looking to improve their left-back ranks and have Mitchell and David Raum – another United target – on the radar.

Both are going to be out of contract come the end of the season, and it’s suggested Juve would look to steal a march on interested sides by going for them in the winter.

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Man Utd already have Tyrick Mitchell competition

TEAMtalk is aware United already have competition for Mitchell in the form of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Per sources, the Reds see him as an alternative for Milos Kerkez, who’s struggled for form, while the Blues are attracted by the prospect of signing a high-level left-back for no fee.

Indeed, that would mean they’d be going for him in the summer, while United and Juve look to want Mitchell in January.

But there is also the threat that Palace will re-sign the left-back to a new deal, which they are hoping to do before the end of the season.

If it doesn’t look like that’s going to be possible before January, then they may be forced to sell to ensure they’re not going to lose Mitchell for nothing.

A move to United is said to be of particular appeal for the Englishman, who it’s believed would struggle to turn down the Red Devils if they came calling.

As such, if Palace have to sell in January, a move to Old Trafford looks likely, though competition could mean it’s not quite so straightforward.