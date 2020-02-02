Juventus to launch stunning £150m raid on Liverpool for key Klopp man

Juventus are reportedly planning a £150million summer bid for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk in a bid to lure him to Turin.

The Serie A giants are said to be willing to make van Dijk the most-expensive defender in world football for the second time in his career, by doubling the £75m Liverpool paid for him back in 2018.

Van Dijk is widely regarded as world football’s number one centre-back after leading Liverpool to Champions League glory last season, and Juventus want him to the same for them.

The Sun on Sunday reports that Juve are hopeful van Dijk’s success at Anfield could tempt him to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool are well on course to end their 30-year wait for a league title this season, to add to their Champions League and Club World Cup crowns, which would see van Dijk complete the set of main major honours.

Speaking last week, van Dijk said: “I’m 28 now and I want to fulfil every dream I ever had.

“I’m enjoying playing with this team and this manager. We can’t look too far ahead. But right now, I’m enjoying it.”

Despite significant interest from Juve, a move for van Dijk this summer does appear highly unlikely, especially after the former Celtic man only signed a new six-year deal with the Reds in September.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mohamed Salah looks “really settled” at the club amid recent talk of the Egyptian moving on from Anfield in the summer.

Salah, who joined from Roma in 2017, has become an unmissable part of Klopp’s team having scored 87 goals in 136 games since his arrival.

Indeed, the winger has netted 12 goals and assisted six others in the Premier League this season, helping the Reds to become the clear favourites to win their first league title in 30 years this term.

However, Salah faces the prospect of having ticked both the Champions League and the Premier League off his bucket list in the summer and pundits have suggested that the Egyptian could soon look for a new challenge. Read more…