Juventus to offer Man Utd top star as bait to lure Pogba in £150m deal

Juventus are reportedly ready to use striker Paulo Dybala as bait in a bid to prise Paul Pogba away from Manchester United.

The reigning Serie A champions were keen on bringing the Frenchman back to Turn this summer, just two years after they sold him back to United for a then world-record transfer of £89million.

And now a report in the Sunday Mirror claims that the Italian giants are ready to offer £100m-rated Dybala as a makeweight in a deal worth up to £150million.

The 24-year-old forward has failed to keep his place in Max Allegri’s side following Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock arrival from Real Madrid.

Dybala is already considering his options and the rumours coming out of Turin suggest that he could be on his way out of the club as early as January.

For their part, United remain hopeful of keeping their star midfielder, who had a well publicised fall-out with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho last season.

The French World Cup winner has subsequently refused to confirm that he wants to remain at Old Trafford, following revelations that his agent has been offering him to Europe’s top clubs since January of this year.

And a potential swap-plus-cash deal that would see one of the world’s hottest attacking properties arrive in Manchester could well suit both parties.

United have indeed had a long-term interest in Dybala – and the Argentine would certainly bring more creativity to United’s forward play.

The former Palermo star is, however, also on Chelsea’s radar as Maurizio Sarri looks to build a side capable of challenging a dominant Manchester City for the Premier League title again.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.