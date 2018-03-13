Juventus to sell €60m star to Man Utd and use funds for Prem pair

Manchester United are reported to have persuaded Alex Sandro to join them from Juventus this summer – by allowing one of their forgotten defenders to move the other way.

Sandro is rated in the €60million bracket by the Serie A champions and has been chased by Chelsea for long periods. However, their efforts to sign him ultimately ended in failure with the Brazilian opting to stay in Serie A until the summer of 2018 before reviewing his future again.

And according to Il Bianconero, United look to have won the race to sign the former Porto star, with Juventus agreeing to the deal with Matteo Darmian allowed to move in the opposite direction as his replacement.

The signing of Sandro would represent quite the coup for Jose Mourinho, whose side are expected to pay Juventus €40m plus Darmian to seal the deal.

Furthermore, Juventus are tipped to use the additional funds generated from the sale of Sandro to fund a move for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, who has become unsettled at the club in recent months.

It was reported, however, in Tuesday’s papers that Arsenal have slapped a huge fee on the head of the Spanish defender.

PSG are also keen on Sandro, but if the latest report is to be believed, the Brazilian looks set to move to Old Trafford and provide Mourinho with the long-term answer at left-back he is looking for.

Ashley Young impressed at left-back against Liverpool on Saturday, but with the player 33 this summer, he cannot go on forever.

The signing of Sandro would also cast doubt over Luke Shaw, with the player seemingly back in Mourinho’s good books but perhaps not the long-term solution he is looking for.

