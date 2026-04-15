Juventus want Liverpool, Man City icons AND Arsenal ace in historic transfer window

Juventus are gearing up for a game-changing summer transfer window they hope will jettison them back to the summit of European football, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal players included on an all-star shopping list.

Juventus still have work to do, but as it stands, they’re on course to qualify for next year’s Champions League. The Turin club sit fourth in Serie A and hold a two-point advantage over fifth-placed Como.

But rather than just make up the numbers in next year’s Champions League as most Italian clubs – Inter Milan aside – have done in recent years, Juventus want to make their presence felt.

To do so, an audacious summer window is being planned in which Juve hope to bring some of the world’s best players on board.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who state first up are Liverpool and Manchester City icons, Alisson Becker and Bernardo Silva.

The latter is available to sign via free agency, with his contract at the Etihad up in the summer and no plans to offer an extension.

A transfer fee would be required for Alisson, though given he’s now 33 and increasingly injury prone, it wouldn’t require a big one to seal a potential deal in theory.

Juve will meet resistance from Liverpool, who while they’ve already signed the Brazilian’s long-term successor in Giorgi Mamardashvili, they don’t wish to part ways with Alisson just yet.

Aside from Alisson and Silva, Juventus want two other Premier League aces – Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori and Sandro Tonali of Newcastle.

In each of those two instances, Juve would obviously be banking on the Italian pair desiring a return to their home country.

Newcastle are expected to sell a big name or two in the summer, and Tonali could make way. But given he’s valued around the £100m mark and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are keen, Juve might have to get creative with their deal structure.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported Tonali’s preference if he does leave Newcastle is to return to Italy. But if Premier League sides are offering far greater sums, Newcastle might favour selling to a domestic rival.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal have no intention of letting Calafiori go, even if the arrival of Piero Hincapie means he could be viewed as expendable.

Regarding the striker position, Juventus are said to have ‘taken the first steps’ towards bringing legendary frontman, Robert Lewandowski, on board on a free transfer.

Lewandowski’s deal at Barcelona is up in the summer and a new chapter in Italy could await. Despite being 37 years of age, Lewandowski remains one of the very best strikers around.

Other options for the No 9 position under consideration are Darwin Nunez who is expected to return to Europe from Saudi Arabia, and Randal Kolo Muani who’ll be available to buy from PSG once his loan with Tottenham concludes. Kolo Muani previously spent six months on loan at Juve in the 2024/25 season.

Juventus have looked into snapping up Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, who is leaving on a free in the summer.

However, his ‘demands’ have been deemed ‘excessive’ by Juve, who instead will explore a move for Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean colossus is well versed in Italian football having previously anchored Napoli’s defence in their title winning campaign of 2022/23.

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