Kabak hails Klopp after penning heart-warming letter about Liverpool stint

Former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak thanked both Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield faithful after penning an open letter about his time with the Reds.

With Liverpool’s season spiralling out of control around the turn of the year, all hope of securing Champions League football looked lost. An unprecedented injury crisis had wiped out their central defensive options. At times, midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were deputising.

With reinforcements in desperate need, Liverpool turned to a loan move from Schalke for Kabak and signed Preston’s Ben Davies in the winter window.

Davies made little impression, but Kabak was thrust straight into the spotlight.

After overcoming early struggles, the Turkey international found his feet and helped steady the ship. With 10 matches remaining, Liverpool required a fast finish and that’s exactly what they got.

Kabak played alongside Nat Phillips in the first five of that run before injury curtailed his Anfield excursion.

The Reds retained the option to bring Kabak on board permanently for £18m. They ultimately declined, instead deciding to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig instead.

Nevertheless, Kabak’s role in helping Liverpool to nab third cannot be overlooked. And in an open letter posted on his social media, he had only positive things to say about the club.

Kabak wrote: “Dear Liverpool family, I would like to thank you for the compassion and support you have shown towards me since the day I arrived.

“I believe the experience I have gathered during my four month stay here has been a very important one.

“I have learnt a lot from my manager Jurgen Klopp and all my teammates and I was proud to be part of this special family.

“I’ll always remember my days here at Liverpool with great happiness and the special song which you have kindly gifted me. YNWA.”

Despite leaving Liverpool, Reds fans may yet see Kabak in the Premier League once more. Schalke’s relegation has left them mulling over a summer clearout, and Kabak has been linked with Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Leicester.

Brick wall put between Liverpool and attacking target

Meanwhile, Bayern have laid out their eye-watering demands for a disgruntled attacker rumoured to have been the subject of a £30m Liverpool bid, according to reports.

Recent reports indicated Liverpool had identified Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a target. The Mirror stated the Reds had seen a £30m bid rebuffed despite the 25-year-old being unhappy in Bavaria.

His discontent stems from Bayern’s reluctance to make him one of the club’s top earners. New contract talks have stalled, leading to speculation an exit could be on the cards.

However, Sport Witness (citing Sky Germany), have now clarified the situation. Firstly, they state that there has been ‘no breakthrough in negotiations’ between Bayern and Coman. Nevertheless, it is revealed there has in fact not been a ‘concrete offer’ lodged for the winger.

Bayern are fully aware approaches could come if the Frenchman’s contract situation drags on. As such, they have put a whopping €100m-€120m valuation on Coman’s head.

